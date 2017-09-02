Roger Federer was taken to five sets for the second time in three days before overcoming Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny at the US Open.

The five-time champion was two sets to one down but eventually came through 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 4-6 6-4 6-2 in New York.

Federer has now won all 17 matches against Youzhny, a year younger at 35, since the pair first met in 2000.

Top seed Rafael Nadal required four sets to see off Japan’s Taro Daniel in the night session. The Spaniard, 31, trailed by a set and a break before two fizzing forehands turned the second set around and he went on to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

“It’s true that I didn’t play very well tonight but at the same time it’s true that I’m through to the next round,” said the two-time champion.

- Advertisement -

It is the first time Federer has played five-set matches in the first two rounds of a Grand Slam.

“I think because you’re on a high, you’re thrilled that you got through, so you don’t look at the negative,” he said.

“Or I don’t. Yes, I might feel more tired than I normally would going into a third round, but that’s OK.

“My preparation hasn’t been good at all here. I knew I was going to maybe struggle early on. Maybe I struggled more than I would have liked to.

“But I’m still in the draw, which gives me a chance.”

The Swiss third seed goes on to face Spanish 31st seed Feliciano Lopez in round three at Flushing Meadows.