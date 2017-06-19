ITTF lists Nigeria Open, confirms date for tournament

Advertisement

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has included Nigeria Open in its Challenge Series calendar.

The international tennis body has also confirmed the date for the championships holding at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Nigeria Open remains the highest prize-money tournament among the ITTF Challenge Series with a purse of $46,000.

Algeria’s Mounir Bessah has been named as the competition manager while Nigeria’s Femi George is the tournament director.

The Nigeria Open will hold from August 9 to 13 with players across the globe expected to complete their registration by July 20.

The tournament will be preceded by the qualification events which will hold between August 9 and 10.

Men’s singles defending champion, Finland’s Olah Benedek, and some European stars have expressed their intention to be part of the tournament.