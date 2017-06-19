NTTF invites expatriate umpires for 2017 ITTF Open

Advertisement

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation has extended invitations to International Umpires to officiate at the forthcoming 2017 ITTF Nigeria Open which has been listed by the ITTF in its Challenge Series calendar.

The tournament will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos, between 9th August and 13th August 2017.

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation website informs that not all nominations for the event may be accepted and only nominations submitted by bona fide national associations will be considered.

A statement from the NTTF reads in part: “Full hospitality will be provided in a twin room from dinner on Tuesday 8th August to breakfast on Monday 14th August.

“Each umpire will receive a daily allowance according to ITTF regulations.

“All invited umpires must organize their own transport to the region as well as travel and medical insurance.

Advertisement

“Local transport will be provided from and to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos (IATA Code: LOS). In addition, all invited umpires are responsible for early arrival and late departure.”

Closing dates for the official nomination form will be on July 5, 2017.

Nigeria Open remains the highest prize money tournament among the ITTF Challenge Series with a purse of $46000.

Meanwhile the world table tennis ruling body has also named Algeria’s Mounir Bessah as the competition manager, while Nigeria’s Femi George is the Tournament Director.

According to the 2017 ITTF Challenge directives, limited number of entries to players is 180, while only the final entries are taken into consideration by the organizers and the Competition Manager for the participation of players.

The tournament will be preceded by the qualification events commencing on Wednesday August 9 to 10 while the main draw will serve off on August 10.