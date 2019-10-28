<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria finished bottom of group B at the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, after losing their final group game and sixth consecutive match to Hong Kong who won by 5 wickets.

The Yellow Greens who had already lost out on securing a world cup ticket but were hoping to register their First win, won the toss and elected to bat first scoring a total of 81 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs, in Abu Dhabi.

Nigeria’s captain Ademola led scoring with 18 runs, while Suleimon Runsewe had 17 run, Daniel Ajekun scored 14 runs and Isaac Okpe got 12 runs.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ajegun, Chima Akachukwu, Isaac Okpe and Sylvester Okpe took 1 wicket each for Nigeria.

Yellow Greens Gershon Yusuf made his T20I debut in the match