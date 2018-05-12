Sweden’s Malcolm Kokocinski secured his maiden Asian Tour title when he fired six-under-par 65 in the final round to win the AB Bank Bangladesh Open by three shots in Dhaka on Saturday.

Kokocinski overturned a three-shot deficit from the third round to cap a winning total of 14-under-par 270 at the Kurmitola Golf Club.

The 26-year-old Swede takes home a winner’s purse of $54,000 in the $300,000 event courtesy of his breakthrough victory on the Asian Tour.

Kokocinski has become the third consecutive first-time winner at the Bangladesh Open, following Thailand’s Thitiphun Chuayprakong and Jazz Janewattananond in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The Thailand-based golfer is the second Swede to win in three weeks on the Asian Tour, following Alexander Bjork at the Volvo China Open.

“This win means a lot to me. I don’t have a status on the Asian Tour before this week. So I am really pleased with how I played here”, Kokocinski said in comments published on the tournament’s official website.

“I have been playing well the last couple of months. I knew my game was good so I just had to stick to my game plan and hit some good shots coming down the stretch.

“I stayed patient out there. I was playing well all week so I knew a good round will come sooner or later,” he added.

England’s Jack Harrison, who led the event after the third round, endured two closing bogeys for a 71 on the final day to settle for a share of second place with New Zealand’s Ben Campbell with an overall score of 11-under par 273.

“I can’t complain with a tied-second place finish in my first start on the Asian Tour. A little bit disappointed for not getting the win but there is always a winner and a loser. Overall, it was a great week and I am very happy,” said Harrison.

American John Catlin shared third place with Zamal Hossain Mollah, who emerged as the highest-ranked local player, after finishing on nine-under-par 275.