The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo, has commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports development over the inclusion of shooting sport in this year’s National Youth Games scheduled for Ilorin, Kwara State.

The 5th National Youth Games will hold in Ilorin, Kwara State from 7th to 17th September 201, and shooting sport will make its long-anticipated debut.

Sirawoo said the acceptance and inclusion of shooting sport in the NYG demonstrate progressive thinking and willingness to promote all sports.

He particularly lauded the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, for crowning the untiring efforts of the Nigeria Shooting Sport Federation (NSSF) to have the sport given formal recognition.

According to him, the minister has written his name in gold with the singular act and would be remembered for expanding sporting opportunities for Nigerian youth.

The SWAN boss also praised the Nigeria Shooting Sport Federation led by Brigadier General Lonsdale Adeoye (Rtd) for never giving up and for partnering with the association to make a strong case for official recognition.

“I have always said that SWAN represents one of the major pillars of Sports development in Nigeria. We exist to promote all sports and we are ready to partner with all sporting federations to develop greater interests in sports by Nigerians,” Sirawoo stated.

“I am happy that our partnership with the NSSF has produced result, while also creating history in the process. SWAN will always have its doors open to corporate bodies, individuals, governments and groups for the promotion of sports in Nigeria.”

The leader of Sports Journalists in Nigeria observed that if properly harnessed, shooting sport is capable of harvesting medals for the country at international meets.

Sirawoo called on the NSSF to seize the opportunity with both hands and justify the confidence reposed in it by producing only the best that can help Nigeria to challenge for honours at continental and world levels.