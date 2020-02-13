<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has condemned in strong terms the action of suspended President of the Para-Powerlifting Federation Mrs Queen Uboh-Idris for embarrassing the country, even as she has been directed to explain the damaging actions she took against the interest of the country.

Uboh-Idris committed infractions that ran against extant laws that govern sports in the country.

She reportedly used her private e-mail for official correspondence, committed Nigeria to the hosting of three world cups without recourse to procedure or clearance from the Ministry as the supervising authority, and unilaterally set up committees without input from the Ministry.





It was further disclosed that Uboh-Idris appointed a consultant without informing the supervising Ministry, denied athletes accreditation, locked out officials, even as she withheld information on the number of participating countries until the start of the tournament.

The Ministry said all these infractions embarrassed the country. The Ministry affirmed that her actions disrespected the country and must be corrected in order not to send the wrong signals to the International Community.

The Ministry is aware that the board of Para-Powerlifting has stepped into the matter and the Ministry is monitoring what is happening.