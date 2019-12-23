<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The final of female U17 beach volleyball competition held in Birnin Kebbi has been won by the team from Sokoto State.

The competition was organised by the Federal Ministry of Sport, North West Zonal headquarters for the states in the region.

At the final, held at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the Sokoto team defeated their Kaduna counterpart to emerge the winner.

Addressing reporters after the competition, Mohammad Hassan Manor, North West Zonal Coordinator of Volleyball Referees, expressed satisfaction over the gallant display of skills by the other teams who had lost in the qualifying stages.

“This shows that their various coaches still have a lot [of work] to be done. Many of the players still don’t know their positions and their roles,” Manor observed.

The Kebbi State Chairman of Sports Writer Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Kunle Tajudeen, appealed to the state government to revive primary and secondary school competitions to scout and recruit professional talent.

He called on private individuals to sponsor volleyball as a professional sport, to motivate players and promote the game in the country.