As part of its support to the 2019 Nigeria Cup golf tournament held at Ikoyi Club, the winner of the tournament, Zehi Harald, has been presented with Luminous Regalia by Simba Group.

Harald was presented the coveted prize at Simba Den, Lekki Lagos, one of the exclusive distributor’s nationwide retail outlets known for being one-stop-shops for inverter and power backup / protection solutions.

The winner edged out 180 other competitors to win the wall-mounted inverter, which has an inbuilt Lithium Ion battery, giving customers at least three times as much more service life and three times as fast charging speed.

Speaking after the presentation, the Executive Director of Simba, Sohan Sharma said: “We congratulate Mr. Harald for winning this prestigious tournament. We are delighted to collaborate with the Golf Section of the Ikoyi Club, and present the winner with this unique power backup solution – a first of its kind in Nigeria.

“Designed with the highest level of aesthetic sensibilities and with advanced features like Wi-Fi-connectivity, the product represents a quantum leap in power backup technology. The inverter can be Wi-Fi connected for diagnostic information, and requires no maintenance,” Sharma said.