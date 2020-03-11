<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian football legend and former skipper of the old National Side, Green Eagles of Nigeria, Segun Odegbami, is currently pregnant with joy in appreciation to the Federal Government for granting him the approval to own and operate a private sports radio station.

The elated Mathematical Odegbami, who was Chairman of Worldwide Sports Ltd, could not hide his joy even as he poured his heart bleeding gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and all who had one bureaucratic role or the other to play towards the ultimate approval of the station which, for seventeen years, had been top of his life dream.

The gap-toothed, trickish touchline-player recounts: “I was determined not to force it by doing anything illegal, or corrupt, or immoral in order to get it, because I believed it is a dream which fulfillment, I also believed, should come only because the authorities agree it is merited.

“So, for all of 17 years, and I have watched in some shock and amazement as licenses were being flung around the country like confetti at marriage to every Tom, Dick and Harry.

Even those that did not apply for it were gifted. Several Nigerians got multiple licenses, products of connections and man-know-man. In all this swarm only one license was approved in seventeen years in a country of some 180 million people, passionate and ‘crazy’ about sports.





“The few persons that I invited to join me in setting up a second sports radio station in Nigeria, a year or so after the first was granted, were also influential, but for some reason they also allowed things to run their course because they assumed a license was a sure deal and would be approved for me by government with ease and pleasure. So, they did nothing to facilitate or accelerate the process.”

The brilliant footballer and sports commentator stated: “In the dispensation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the elements are unfolding their divine conspiracy. In a grand drama of life, many things have started to come together (needless to list them here), and the most unexpected interventions are taking place, most of which I definitely know nothing about. That’s why my greatest gratitude goes to my Father, the Creator of the Universe.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari (I doubt that he is even aware of what he did); the DG of the NBC, Kaawu Modibo; the Hon. Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former DG of the NBC, Mallam Dankadi Bako; Ambassador Mamman Yusuf; Senator Babafemi Ojudu; SA to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina; and many others that may have had a hand or a prayer in making my 17-year dream (to join my friend, Dr. Larry Izamoje of Brila Sports FM) to operate the second, the biggest, boldest and best Sports Radio station in Africa, become reality.” He added.