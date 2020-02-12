<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The coach of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Akuh Purity, has expressed his confidence in securing qualifications for the upcoming Olympics tournament.

While speaking, Purity stated the satisfaction with his team so far, while acknowledging the need to avoid complacency.

“I am very proud of the way we performed in Algiers and it goes to show that our preparation hasn’t been in vain. We must however not get carried away because Olympic qualification is the ultimate goal”.

The Nigeria wrestlers who were at the just concluded 2020 African championship in Algeria are expected back in the country today by 8:10pm after being delayed at Istanbul due to bad weather.





Akuh noted that his side will resume training after resting for a couple of days and prepare adequately for their qualification fixtures.

“It is my belief that we will have all wrestlers qualify for Tokyo. When the wrestlers get back, we will get a few days rest and get back to intensive training ahead of Morocco.”

Nigeria reigned supreme in the women wrestling event winning a record 9th consecutive title with 6 gold and 4 silver medals. The female wrestlers won the team title with their ten finalists and six champions.

Team Nigeria finished with 230 points, which was 64 points ahead of second-place Tunisia 166 points, and 66 points ahead of third-place Egypt (164 points).