The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has imposed a four-year ban on Russia from all global sport, including the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Cup.

WADA’s executive committee took the decision after concluding Moscow had tampered with laboratory data.

The agency found Russia planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.