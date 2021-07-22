Former Rugby ace Ugo Monye signs for Strictly Come Dancing

Former Rugby player and sports pundit of Nigerian descent Ugochukwu Chiedozie Monye has signed for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 38-year-old, who has 14 international caps for England, spent the entirety of his career with Harlequins but decided to retire in 2015 at the age of 31.

According to newsmen, Monye was convinced to take on Strictly by close friend Jamie Laing, who made it to the final of last year’s series.

“Ugo can’t wait to get out on the dancefloor and show off his moves,” a source told the newspaper. “He’s not known for his dancing, but he isn’t afraid of a challenge.

“Ugo became friendly with Jamie when they worked on a travel show together in 2019 and after seeing how much he loved the experience, Ugo jumped at the chance

“Strictly bosses think he is a great signing and, who knows, maybe he’ll be as good at the waltz as he was on the wing.” The next edition is billed for September.

Monye scored his first try for England against Scotland at Twickenham in the Six Nations on 21 March 2009. Monye made his England debut in England’s 39–13 victory over the Pacific Islanders at Twickenham in 2008 and started the rest of the autumn internationals against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.