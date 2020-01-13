<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach of Nigeria’s handball national team Rafiu Salami has declared that Nigeria is ready and good to go ahead of the fast approaching Handball Cup of Nations which begins on the 16th of January 2020 in Tunisia after the team wrapped up preparation for the competition with a 25–21 win over Congo on Sunday.





Salami speaking in a chat gathered by brila.net said the team has shown remarkable progress in all the games played since the tour of Tunisia started and feels strongly that the ream has what it takes to make a strong impact at the tournament.

“From the first day we came here till today, I think the team is progressing very well not only physically but tactically and from the way we play against Congo today, if luck is on our side, we might do something.