Day Two of the ongoing Kwara State Sports Festival has hit a major snag after contingents from all 16 local governments in the state converging at the Ilorin, Kwara State government, Stadium.

Trouble began yesterday after the sports contingents barricaded some entrance/exit gates at the stadium. The trouble continued on Tuesday, the second day of the event, while some state government officials were seen placating the contingents.

The contingents are currently alleging that their officials have shortchanged them on the agreed allowance. According to some of the aggrieved sports contingents, they are paid N500 per day, as against a full N3,000 promised them before coming to Ilorin.





They further complained about poor accommodation and feeding arrangements at the event.

The newspaper learned that Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak made available N60 million for the sports festival. As learned, N20 million of the said money was made available to the State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, while N2.5 million each were disbursed to the local governments as expenses for the festival.

No government official has responded to the incident at press time.