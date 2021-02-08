



Professional golfers from four African countries will next month converge in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, for the first Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup International Golf Tournament.

The much-anticipated event which will be organised by the HSD Golf and Country Club will hold from March 4 to 7.

According to the Captain of the HSD Golf and Country Club, Mr Oyintonefie Richie Etonye, the international tournament is specially organized to mark the one year anniversary in the office of Governor Douye Diri.

He disclosed that a mini-golf lounge and an open-air relaxation sports bar built in honour of the Governor will also be officially commissioned.

Etonye who pointed out that the HSD Golf and Country Club is proud of the modest but significant achievements of Diri in the last one year which has made the state to experience peace and stability commended his pragmatic leadership.

While applauding the governor for running an all-inclusive government, the captain of the club applauded him for the payment of backlog of pensions and gratuities and the award of contract for the rehabilitation of internal roads within the state capital.





Etonye stated that the Governor’s award of several contracts and roll out of infrastructural projects was geared to jump-start critical investments in the agricultural and tourism sectors of the state’s economy, attracting investors and bringing lasting development to the state.

He informed that the golf tournament will be played with all COVID-19 protocols and the participating professional golfers from the four African countries of Zimbabwe, Ghana, Gabon, and Cameroon have all been fully informed and are equally ready to adhere strictly to it.

‘There will be various mouth-watering prizes to be won ranging from giant trophies, millions of cash prizes for the overall winners, a Toyota saloon car and more. The tournament is also open to golfers from across the country, not just four African countries,’ he said.

‘It is going to be a massive event. Our club’s aim is to also use the golf tournament to drive tourism development in the state by bringing in multinationals to experience the best of Bayelsa hospitality as well as to explore vast business and tourism potentials of the state.

‘If you’re a golfer or lover of the sport you can’t afford to miss it. We are glad that even with the current circumstances globally, we are putting this together to showcase the fact that in Bayelsa only the best happens.’