



President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight title, saying his victory has lifted the spirits of Nigerians despite the gloom COVID-19 pandemic has brought.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement was titled “President Buhari congratulates Kamaru Usman for retaining UFC title”.

Usman had earlier in the day retained the title with an emphatic win over Jorge Masvidal.

With the victory, Buharu said Usman had reminded the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

He added that the victory further proved that things will get better at the fullness of time when all remain committed to the nation’s vision.





The statement read, “As the first African-born and Nigerian UFC champion, President Buhari commends the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

“While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President is delighted and gratified that our welterweight champion has lifted our spirits with another professional performance proving that things will surely get better at the fullness of time when we remain committed to our vision.

“The President wishes Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prays that like fine wine, he improves with age.”