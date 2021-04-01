



Leadership of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN) has commended the victories of Nigeria Para-Powerlifters for conquering the world at the just concluded world powerlifting world cup held in the Manchester Kingdom, in great British.

President of PCN, Brig. Gen Emico Eruwa, made the commendation on behalf of the committee while reviewing the performance of the team at the global sports fiestas. The president also gave kudos to the Sports Ministry for sponsoring the team.

Eruwa noted that by winning the World Cup, the Ruel Ishaku led Nigerian Para-Powerlifting team has not only written the name of Nigeria in gold through their outstanding performance but proved that they will ever remain a great force to be reckoned with when it comes to global Powerlifting.

read also:World Para Powerlifting World Cup season poised to start in Bogota





The PCN President however charged the Athletes not to relevant but should rather see their victory as a call for more serious challenges ahead, especially, the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games holding in August in Japan.

It would recalled that Nigeria won 10 gold and 3 Silver Medals at the weeklong championship held from March 21-29-2021 finish tops ahead of Uzbekistan that came second with 3 Gold and 1 Bronze medal while the 2 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals won by Ukraine was good enough to guarantee her the 3rd Position.

A total of 18 countries took part in the exercise. These include France, Georgia, Moldova, Poland, Japan, Italy, Ireland, Nigeria and host nation Great Britain among others.

The Team which arrived the country in the early hours of Tuesday enroute Abuja with British Airline, was received by the Leadership of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development even as the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare promised to continue supporting the Team as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games