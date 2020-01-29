<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





2016 Olympic Gold medalist in the powerlifting event Paul Kehinde has stated that Nigeria hosting the Para powerlifting world cup which serves as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games will enhance Nigeria’s qualification hopes ahead of the tournament which begins next week Wednesday in Abuja.





Kehinde who won Silver for Nigeria at the 2018 Commonwealth games two years ago in Gold coast said he believes the opportunity to qualify as many athletes is bright for Nigeria been the host and that will also, in turn, boost Nigeria’s Olympics prospects imminently even in terms of medals target.

“This is the qualifiers for the Olympics, and it will boost the morale of Nigerian medals to move up again because the more we qualify, the more Gold we will have and as we are going for these qualifiers for the Olympics, we believe we are going to win and conquer and bring more Gold for Nigeria.”