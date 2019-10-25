<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris 2024 organisers staged a coup de théâtre at the Grand Rex as they launched a new Olympic and Paralympic Games emblem – shared for the first time in Olympic history – to embody their widening vision of the Games.

The emblem contains within it three key elements – a gold medal, to represent sport, an Olympic and Paralympic flame and the lips that create the face of a woman, in this case a representation of Marianne, a historic personification of France.

The design, with art deco lettering that harks back to Paris staging the 1924 Games, is something of a trompe l’oeil, in that one can see a medal, or a face, or a flame at different times.

For the Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, the primary statement of the evening was the shared logo.

“It was key for us since the beginning of this project,” he said in the crowded aftermath of an event that had been witnessed by French Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and athletes such Renaud Lavillenie, the world pole vault record holder.

“Both Olympians and Paralympians were very active.

“On every presentation, on every trip we had all over the world, in our team it was an Olympic and a Paralympic team.

“We have a strong ambition in terms of celebration.

“We will have the same venues, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau Versailles, all those kind of iconic venues will be used for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“And also in terms of legacy we believe that in this country we need to strengthen the place of sport in the daily life of the people, and whatever the age, whatever the disability or not, you have a place and a role to play in the success of Paris 2024.

“So in terms of celebration, in terms of legacy, we have the same ambition for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and we are so happy to be able to demonstrate this ambition in the same identity.

“And to have the same logo – it’s a kind of very strong message.”

The original bid logo used by Paris, depicting both the iconic tower and the number 24 in the same graphic, was one of the smartest and most effective ever seen.

But after announcing their plans for a new emblem during a presentation to the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Doha last week, Paris 2024 organisers told insidethegames that the image would not include the Eiffel Tower.

“I like the three symbols at the same time,” Estanguet added.

“The sport – with the medal, the flame – the Olympic and Paralympic flame – and the face.

“Because for me it’s the three main messages we want to demonstrate with Paris 2024.

“In our DNA it’s about sport.

“And about the power and the magic of the Games.

“And in our DNA it’s for people.

“Our bid message was – ‘Made for Sharing’ and we continue with this idea of putting people in the centre of the Games.”