After securing a bid to host the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Lagos, the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation is appealing for sponsors to execute a successful event.

The NPPF’s Jorge Moreno, the Senior Manager of the International Paralympic Committee, had on Thursday confirmed Nigeria’s bid to the President of NPPF, Queen Uboh.

Ruel Ishaku, Vice President of NPPF, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos that all facilities needed to host the event were in place aside necessary funds.

The federation, whose powerlifters won six medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, will host counterparts from Jan. 28 to January 30, 2019 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Ishaku said: “Few months ago, a team sent by the international body inspected the facilities we have and further granted us approval.

“We are very delighted to have secured the bid. It will be first time for Nigeria to host the world championships.

“At the moment, we have got support from the Lagos State Government and Peak Milk Nigeria but we still need more sponsors to actualise this project.’’