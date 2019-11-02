<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The board members of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF) has sought the intervention of the Sports minister, Sunday Dare, to save the body from impending disaster as a result of maladministration on the part of its president, Queen Obuh.

In a letter to the Sports minister dated October 8, 2019, the board members of the NPPF also accused their president of mismanagement and ineffectiveness.

They highlighted the issues of concern: “After the inauguration of the board in February 2018, the president has always taken unilateral decisions on matters relating to the activities of the board without input from other members.

“To date, no action of the president was ratified by the board before implementation. Activities of the federation come to the knowledge of most board members through public news media, social group platforms e.t.c.

“Two glaring examples are the proposed “Abuja 2020 Road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting World Cup” scheduled for February 1-8, 2020 in Abuja and the setting up of various sub-committees for the Para Powerlifting World Cup.

“Non-compliance with financial regulations as contained in the National Sports Federation’s code of Governance, 2017 as exemplified in various abuses of financial management processes.”

Eight of the twelve NPPF board members of the NPPF signed the letter in which they also begged the Sports minister to treat the matter with utmost urgency.