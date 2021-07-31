Oyo governor inspects Lekan Salami stadium, other ongoing projects

Oyo State governor, ’Seyi Makinde, on Friday, inspected on-going infrastructure projects in Ibadan, including the Akobo-General Gas Flyover, the 21-kilometer Ajia-Airport-New Ife Expressway road, with spur to Amuloko and the Lekan Salami Sport Complex remodeling project.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of the works being done by the contractors, saying that he was excited with the pace of work done so far.

He added that the scope of the projects has been well covered, while the schedule is being followed.

Speaking with newsmen at the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba, shortly after inspecting the projects, the governor said that his administration will continue to improve sport facilities in the state to empower youths and develop the economy.