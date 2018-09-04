Oyo State is to field 100 athletes to represent the state in 25 sports at the National Youth Games, billed for the University of Ilorin in Kwara from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.

The General Manager of the Oyo State Sports Council, Gboyega Makinde, told NAN in Ibadan on Tuesday that the state was ready to excel at the Games.

Makinde said that the competition would provide an avenue for youths to hone their skills to play greater roles in sports.

He implored the athletes and their officials to be good ambassadors of the state.

The manager warned, however, that the state would not condone acts of indiscipline, charging them to put in their best at the competition.

The athletes are to feature in athletics, aquatics, ayo, badminton, basketball (male), boxing, canoeing and rowing, chess, cycling and cricket (male).

Other sports the athletes are to participate in are dart, golf, gymnastics, hockey (male), judo, karate, kung fu and para-powerlifting.

They will also feature in volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, scrabble, squash, table tennis, tennis and taekwondo.

Oyo State placed 12th with three gold, 2 silver and 10 bronze medals at the 2017 edition of the Games.