



Mr Onyeka Onwe has emerged the new Chairman of Enugu Sports Club in an election conducted by the club on Thursday in the state.

Onwe emerged winner having garnered 297 votes to beat his only contender, Chief Ndukwo Ogbuja, who scored 58 votes.

Declaring Onwe the winner, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Dr Amaechi Kachi, noted that the new chairman -elect outscored his opponent with margin of votes.

” From the 355 total votes cast, Onwe garnered 297 while Ogbuja scored 58 votes, I, therefore, declare Onyeka Onwe the winner of the election.

”By the club constitution section 29, Onwe is hereby invited to provide the names of his cabinet,” Kachi said.

In his acceptance speech, Onwe thanked all the members for their support and for giving him their mandate.

He thanked all the past chairmen and the outgoing chairman, Mr Ben Etiaba whom he served under as the vice chairman for the past 24 months.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I thank the members and I want to make it clear here that the victory is for all of us.

In his remarks, the outgoing Chairman, Mr Ben Etiaba, urged the new chairman-elect to always give attention to the welfare of club members.

”I want the new chairman to surpass my achievements and it is only that will show that the club is moving forward,” Etiaba said.

He also urged the members of the cabinet to join hands and work towards the growth of the club.

The members of the new cabinet include Mr Jude Ezegwi as Vice Chairman, Chief Ijego Okwu as Secretary.