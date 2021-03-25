



Six Nigerian athletes and two coaches have arrived in South Korea for bobsled and skeleton qualifiers, ahead of the Olympic Games.

Coach Ganiyu Adenuga of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN) confirmed the arrival of the athletes and officials in South Korea.

Adenuga told newsmen in Lagos that the athletes comprised three males and three females.

He listed the athletes as Akinbo Oluwole and Kadijat Folawuyo for skeleton; Ahmed Yusuf, Dickson Nnadozie, Perpetual Nwana and Alawode Adeola for bobsled.

The coaches are Ibrahim Abiodun and Emeh Aikhaibomen.

He said although the games were not popular in Nigeria, he was optimistic that the athletes would do Nigeria proud.

“We know the games, for now, are not so popular in Nigeria, but the federation is doing everything possible to develop the game.”





Adenuga said that coaches and athletes had been training at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, for the games, and were relocated to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, when the national stadium was shut for renovation.

The coach said although about 20 athletes had been training, only four athletes and the two coaches were representing Nigeria at the qualifying games.

“We don’t have snow in Nigeria and facilities for bobsled and skeleton. However, we use a demonstration of the sport to our athletes.

“When they arrived in South Korea, they had to do a walkout on the tunnel before they started their games.

“The main challenge is sponsorship. We commend the President of the federation, Dr Seun Adigun, for sponsorship so far,” he said.

Adenuga said that the team would return to Nigeria on March 28, to attend two more events before the Olympics.