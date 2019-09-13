<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned national sports federations against poor performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a letter addressed to presidents of the federations, Dare asked them to begin preparations and submit details of the plans on September 20.

The minister urged the presidents and secretaries of federations to embrace the new strategy aimed at tackling poor preparations of Nigeria’s athletes for champions and international tournaments.

A copy of the letter dated September 10 read in part, “Nigerians want medals, not failures or stories. Federations are required to submit their programmes, reviewed in the light of the outcome of the African Games, and progress recorded in the preparations for the Olympics to enable the ministry take necessary steps.

“Federations are therefore expected to develop and train their athletes and present them to the ministry in a timely fashion for competitions, which requires that the training of athletes should now be on and off-season.

“You are consequently directed to commence preparations in earnest for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”