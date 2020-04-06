Secretary-General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Olabanji Oladapo has stated that the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by a further one year had become necessary and hence imminent following the formal announcement from the International Olympics Committee yesterday on the premise of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Scribe of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Olabanji Oladapo has stated that the NOC will not slow down its Olympic preparation and has stated that no matter how you prepare, the Olympics comes with its own tension and anxiety the closer you get to it.

Oladapo speaking in a chat with newsmen following the postponement of the games said the NOC can only hope that the Covid-19 becomes a thing of the past and that a breakthrough is made in time to look forward progressively.


“There is no time that you do it that the Olympic tension is not there, if you say it reduces tension no, we still have to go through the process. What we can only do now is to pray and hope that the world is able to lock down the ravaging Covid-19.”

