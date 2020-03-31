<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Olabanji Oladapo has stated that having a new date for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has brought clarity in planning days after the IOC announced the postponement of the Olympics from 2020 to 2021.

Oladapo speaking in a chat with newsmen said the new date of 23rd July to 8th August 2021 means the NOC as well as other national and international Federations now have new fixed timelines to work with as regards planning, preparation and qualification for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.





“With the date we now have clarity in all the actions, before we don’t have date but now that we have date, we have clarity in all the actions.

“We now have a timeline as to when you hold this, when you hold that. So it’s just a matter of ticking the boxes in the right place now. Once you have a date, then you have clarity sorted.”