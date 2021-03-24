



President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Oleg Matytsin, is to step aside from his role at the organisation for the period that sanctions imposed on Russia by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) apply.

Matytsin will step down from his role at FISU until December 17 in 2022, it was announced today.

The 56-year-old was appointed as Russia’s Sports Minister in January 2020 by President Vladimir Putin.

Among the sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in in connection with the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data, is that Russian Government officials are not permitted to hold any position at an international governing body that is a signatory to the WADA Code.

During the period of the WADA sanctions Matytsin “will not act as FISU President, fulfil any of the roles, responsibilities or duties of the FISU President, sit on FISU’s Boards or Committees, or otherwise act as a FISU representative”, the world governing body for university sport announced.

FISU first vice-president, Switzerland’s Leonz Eder, will lead the organisation during this period, with Matytsin stepping back into the Presidency role from December 17 2022.

“University sport has always had an exemplary approach to promoting clean sport and promoting clean athletes,” said Matytsin.

“Respect for the rules, for team-mates and for opponents is also a key part of our work to ensure the leaders of tomorrow are shaped by their experiences of international university sport.”





Matytsin was elected as FISU President in November 2015, and one of the achievements in his first year was to set up a collaboration with WADA around an electronic textbook to help teach clean sport as part of the university curriculum.

Another achievement in this area was in 2019 when FISU partnered with the International Testing Agency, enabling the organisation to serve as anti-doping partner for the Universiade.

Matytsin said he was “very proud” of his achievements as FISU President so far.

“From reinforcing anti-doping work to the adoption of a clear strategic roadmap to 2027, to the securing of hosts for our flagship events through to 2023, FISU has demonstrated clear progress against all objective criteria in recent years,” he said.

“I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve together.”

Eder, who is leading FISU while Matytsin steps aside, added: “FISU owes Oleg Matytsin a great debt of gratitude.

“His indisputable commitment to university sport spans decades and key leadership positions at national, continental and international level.

“We are deeply thankful that Oleg’s passion for FISU’s work is not diminished by this temporary state of affairs.”

Under the sanctions, Russia’s flag and anthem is banned from international events until December 17 2022, while only Russian athletes who meet certain criteria will be able to compete as neutrals at events.

Russia will also be unable to host, or be granted the right the stage, any major events during the two-year period where the sanctions apply and it must be stripped of any World Championships it has already been awarded that are due to take place between now and the end of the sanctions.