Africa women wrestling champion in the 57kg Odunayo Adekuruoye has stated that Nigeria wrestling contingents are ready to face any challenge as far as the All Africa games is concerned ahead of today’s commencement of the wrestling event at the All Africa Games in Morocco.

Adekuruoye speaking in a chat with newsmen said the moral of the athletes are high and everyone is ready to come out and wrestle for Nigeria.

She added that training has been good so far and that they will not fail to deliver for Nigeria at the games while downplaying been under any form of pressure due to the huge weight of expectation on her shoulder.

“We are very ready as in the moral is high, the training is very okay and I believe everyone want to come out. As in they are ready everyone is good.

I’m not under pressure at least 70 to 90 percent assurance of winning we have it. So I don’t have any tension, I am very free minded, everything will be fine. We are ready to face any challenge.”