Nigerian athlete Odunayo Adekuroye who was adopted at the launch of the Adoption Campaign initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development earlier this week in Lagos, by Halogen, was full of praise for the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The female wrestler said: “a new Messiah has come to sports. I couldn’t believe my eyes on what I witnessed at that event. I saw passion in the eyes of the Minister. I saw a man who is ready to take sports to the next level.”

Speaking on her outing in the last Olympics, Adekuroye said, “I was not ready, I was rusty, but now I have four international events before the Olympics proper. So I believe I am going to make Nigeria proud.

“I am world number two at the moment, but I can do better. I can go to the Olympics and pick medals with the support of the Sports Ministry.”

Asked how she felt to have a number of people jostling to adopt her at the launch, Adekuroye added, “I was beyond excitement. One, two three people wanted to adopt me at the launch but in the end I was adopted by Halogen and they are going to take care of my training tour, my preparation and travel allowances . I want to thank the Minister of Youth and Sports Development who put this initiative together and all who made this possible.”