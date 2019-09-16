<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The athletes and coaches, representing Ondo State in the ongoing National Youth Games holding in Ilorin, Kwara State, have accused the management of the Ondo State Sports Council of withholding their allowances for the competition.

The athletes lamented that they had not been paid any allowance since the games started a few days ago and there was no sign from the management of the sports council that the money would be paid, even after the competition.

They also lamented that they had been competing in starvation in the 10-day events for athletes whose ages are not more than 15 years. To this end, the athletes vowed not to return to Ondo until their allowances were paid. The NYG started on September 7 and will end on September 17, 2019.

One of the coaches, Mr. Moses Usifo, who spoke with journalists on behalf of the aggrieved athletes and coaches, accused the state government and the management of the sports council of negligence, describing the act as wicked and barbaric.

He said, “It is still shocking that most of our athletes at the ongoing National Youth Game in Ilorin are starving, yet competing.

“The athletes and coaches have not been given a dime since the commencement of the event and efforts to solve an imminent crisis proved abortive.

“We were told to wait till the month-end before we get the allowances but we have resolved to stop competing and remain in Ilorin until we are paid.”

In his reaction, however, the state Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Dotun Owanikin denied the allegations, saying the athletes were not owed.

He said, “To the best of my knowledge, this information is not true. I know you will discover at the end of the day that the remaining of the officials’ allowances had been scheduled for payment shortly after the games while all the athletes had been fully paid.

“The officials will receive their balance of allowances when they return to Ondo State. That is the gospel truth.”