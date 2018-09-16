Team Bayelsa has won all the seven gold medals in the golf event of the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin.

According to the golf medals table released by the officials, Team Bayelsa won all the gold medals to place first on the table.

Team Delta placed second with three silver, two bronze while Plateau placed third with just three silver medals.

Fourth on the table is Team Akwa Ibom with one silver, two bronze medals while Team Rivers placed fifth with three bronze medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYG, which started on September 7, will end on September 17.