



The Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) is set to convey a council meeting come April, 2021 to discuss the affairs of the games going forward and propose an official date for hosting of the 26th edition of the inter-university sports competition, in UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos.

The games which has been interrupted by crisis that rocked the hosting campus and other interplaying activities including the 2019 general elections, the nationwide strike by the trio of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the COVID-19 pandemic, meant that the showcase has been in limbo having been postponed three times since 2018.

Speaking to newsmen on the level of preparation, readiness and safety measures to ensure the games happen this year, NUGA President Stephen Hamafyelto disclosed; “We are calling for a NUGA council meeting hopefully by the first week of April. It is then we would come up with a strategic plan of what we actually want UNILAG to achieve during the games, rollout whatever rules and regulations for protection and preservation of students/people in the games, and hopefully hold them to giving us the games in November, 2021, as we cannot have the games before that month.





“When NUGA council takes a decision we would communicate the decision of the council to the management of the university.”

The NUGA boss however said that he has been in constant communication with the vice-chancellor of the University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and he is sure all hands are on deck to deliver on their promise of hosting the best games ever.

He said, “I have not been there recently but I’ve seen pictures of what they are doing in trying to see that they excavate some structures and then begin rebuilding. For the track I’m sure they have already peeled out the old turf and are trying to build another one. The swimming pool I’m sure they’ve got some contracts to do a pavilion.”

UNILAG won the hosting rights for the undergraduates sporting competition for a fourth time after seeing off competition from the University of Jos in 2017; as the sporting fiesta is expected to feature athletes from different higher institutions across the country. The University of Port Harcourt are the defending champions, claiming the last three editions of the Nigerian Universities Games.