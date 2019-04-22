<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) says trials for selection of athletes for the 30th World University Games, would hold at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

NUGA Secretary, Bola Orodele, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, saying that the event will hold between April 24 and April 28.

Orodele said the trails would hold in five events – Athletics, Judo, Table tennis, Taekwondo and Tennis.

The World University Games is scheduled for between July 3 and July 14 in Stadio San Paolo, Napoli, Italy.

The NUGA scribe said university students wishing to participate in the trials must be between the age of 18 and 25.

“To participate, the athlete must either be a university student or a newly graduated student of less than a year.

“Universities are to register their students (athletes) because we do not deal with individuals.

“The universities know who is who, we don’t, the website is still open for registration,” he said.

Orodele also said there is room for sponsorship, saying that the body’s door is opened to intending sponsors.

“We are making some moves already in the direction of sponsorship, there has been some things that have been approved by African Vice-Chancellors of Universities on what universities should do.

“We are hoping to make request from government because the University Sports is suppose to be under grassroots department.

“Attending the games in Napoli will help prepare athletes for the African Games after the World University Games.

“We are opened to sponsors, our hands are open for sponsorship, even if it is two individuals they want to sponsor, we will appreciate it,” he said.