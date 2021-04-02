



Ondo State government has urged its athletes going to the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo, to avoid the use of drugs and banned substances.

The Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Youths and Sport Development, Mr Wemimo Ogunsanmi, said this while addressing the state contingent to the festival on Friday in Akure.

Ogunsanmi said that the level of hard work and training put in place by the state sports council alone would ensure the state garnered medals at the event.

He urged the athletes to follow all laid down rules and guidelines by their officials and follow all the COVID-19 protocols.

The PS said that he was happy with the unity and love among athletes and officials of the state sports council.

“Let’s be focused and encourage others when it’s their turn to participate. I implore you to be security conscious and always move in groups.





“Avoid the use of drugs and banned substances; with hardwork, you can win medals. You have practiced enough.

“Go with positive mind, be determined and be focused. I pray you come back with enough gold medals,” he said.

Also, the General Manager of the State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde, urged the athletes to be of good behaviour and good ambassador of the state.

Babatunde said it was important that all participating states obeyed all the laid down rules and guidelines of the event.

He said that the council had always prioritised the welfare of its athletes before, during and after festivals.

Babatunde urged any staff that did not have anything to do in Benin to stay in Akure as fans would not be allowed into venues.(NAN)