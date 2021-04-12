



Team Kano, on Monday, defeated their Lagos counterpart to clinch gold medal in the male event of handball at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Edo.

Newsmen report that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, graced the match, which was suspended halfway on Sunday due to heavy rain.

Kano consolidated on their 4-3 lead on Sunday to garner a 24-19 victory over the Lagos team in the resumed match, played amidst crowd and funfair.

Speaking after the match, the minister hailed the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) for embracing public/private partnership (PPP) for sponsorship of handball events.

He described HFN as one of the vibrant federations in the country, calling on others to emulate it for the overall development of sports in the country.





The minister urged Nigerian athletes to be committed and train hard to win laurels for the country at international engagements.

“I have to applaud the athletes for the spirit of participation. There is no doubt that the game of handball is gradually rising again in the country,” he said.

Some of the outstanding players, the minister said, would be picked to represent the country.

Earlier, the HFN President, Mr Samuel Ocheho, said that the body would swing into action on its programmes immediately after the festival.

Ocheho said that the camp would open on May 2 in Abuja for national handball team, in preparation for African Cup of Nations, billed for June in Cameroon.