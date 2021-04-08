



The Edo State government has carried out its threat to shut down the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020’ in Benin City on Thursday as state deputy governor, Phillip Shuaibu, ordered the closure of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and Local Organising Committee (LOC) offices.

The state government had on Wednesday threatened to shut down the games due to paucity of funds.





It accused the Federal Government of not honouring its words on financial support to the host state on the games.

Addressing journalists inside the media centre at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Shuaibu said the decision to shut down the MOC and LOC offices was because the state can no longer foot the bill of the NSF without the financial contribution of the Federal Government.