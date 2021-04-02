



The Edo Government has pledged to do its best to take care of the volunteers who will help in the hosting of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

The State Deputy Governor, Mr Philips Shaibu, made the pledge on Friday while addressing the volunteers at the Games village, located in the University of Benin.

Shaibu, who also is the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival, assured the volunteers that the state would welcome collaboration and cooperation of the team to ensure the success of the sporting fiesta.

“This address is to assure you that we will collaborate and cooperate with you to ensure that the game is successful.

“Your role as volunteers to help us guide and control our athletes as they come is paramount to the success of the games.

“From the state government, we will do our own best to take care of your ‘small small’ welfare. We will do that.

“Your own is here (among the LOC) and we insist we have to be familiar with the people he is working with and that is what we decide that he should help us to organise all of you.

“By the Grace of God, the briefing we get from him shows you are doing very well and I know you will do even better.





“I just want to appreciate you and let you know that we are aware of what you are doing,” he said.

The deputy governor noted that the state looked forward to hosting the best competition, which would always be a reference point in the annals of sports festivals in the country.

“By the grace of God, together, we will not only make this game to work, but we will write our names in the annals of the festival for hosting a competition that is adjudged to be the best.

“People will come here to ask you: how did you do it. So, you become consultants to them. God bless you,” he added.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the volunteers, Mr Fred Uwaifiokun, said they were all gearing towards welcoming guests and athletes coming from far and near within the country.

“The deputy governor has spoken to us that we should give the state the best and by the grace of God we are going to give the best shot to the festival to ensure a huge success,” he said.

Newsmen report that the 20th edition of the NSF tagged ‘Edo 2020’ after several postponements is billed to hold in Benin between April 2, and April 14.