



Ibrahim Alarape, the Director, Kwara Sports Council, says restriction of spectators at event centres due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the excitement of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF).

Alarape stated this on Wednesday in Benin while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the national sports fiesta.

He, however, hoped that the pandemic would have been totally contained before the next NSF for the games to reclaim its momentum.

“Generally, because of the problem we have at hand —- COVID-19 —- that is why we didn’t see more spectators coming around.

“They didn’t allow just anybody to come in if you don’t have accreditation card.

“If you are doing any sports and there is nobody to cheer you up or appreciate you by clapping or shouting, you will not be motivated somehow.

“But I know by the time next festival will come up, COVID-19 will have been eradicated and there won’t be anything like Coronavirus again,” he said.





The director, however, commended the Edo Government for putting in place world-class facilities for the hosting of the tournament.

If there were any shortcomings by the host, he said, such were small and negligible.

“There is no organisation that is perfect anywhere.

“When you look at the facilities that are put in place, they have tried.

“There could be shortcomings in some areas, but if I have to rate them, I will grade them 90 per cent.

“They have so many things that are working for them. Apart from the facilities and the technical, they have many volunteers, they have a clinic that gives a first-class treatment,” said Alarape.

He, however, advised for improvement in the area of accommodation for subsequent sports festivals.

The director also expressed satisfaction on the performance of Team Kwara in the games.

According to him, the state won gold, silver or bronze medals in most of the events it featured.

He said the council would request Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to appreciate the performance of the athletes handsomely.