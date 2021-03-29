



Henry Babatunde, General Manager, Ondo State Sports Council (OSSC), says 130 athletes will represent the state in 18 sports at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).

Babatunde stated this in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Akure.

Newsmen report that the 19th NSF which had suffered several postponements is now scheduled from April 4 to April 14 in Edo.

He said the the athletes had been in open camp for the past one week and will begin close camping from Monday to Friday.

Babatunde was optimistic that the state contingent would have a great outing.

“All the athletes are coming to Akure to resume at the Ondo State Sports Complex today. We will engage them in intensive training.





“Between now and Friday, we are going to conclude our camping process and by Saturday, we will receive the touch of unity from Ekiti State in Akure before we depart for Benin,” he said.

Babatunde expressed confidence that the state will surpass its performance at the last sports festival held in Abuja, especially in Wrestling, Kickboxing, Judo, Taekwondo and other sports.

The state came 10th on the medal table during the 18th NSF in Abuja in 2019, with 14 gold, nine silver and 23 bronze medals.

Newsmen report that the athletes were earlier tested for COVID-19 and administered with the vaccine as part of preparations for the national fiesta.