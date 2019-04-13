<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation has announced the commencement of the Lagos Men’s Rugby Union League, which gets underway on Saturday 13th April 2019 at the Main bowl National Stadium, Lagos.

Acting Technical Director; Dele Coker, revealed that the previous season witnessed many innovations, including the division of the competition into two which made room for four teams in the Premier division and three in division two.

He added that management has altered the format this year to keep all teams in the same division to foster improvement and increase the game time of all the teams.

“We must see Rugby as entertainment. Every club must know that it is a fun sport. The players, coaches and referees must play more games and work together to put up a good show for Rugby fans.’’ Coker said.

The three matches will be played at the National Stadium Main bowl on Saturday from 11 am to 5pm with the first game involving last season’s champions Cowrie Rugby Club from Victoria Island facing Eco II Rugby Club from Olodi Apapa.

Other games will see last season’ third placed team, The Nigeria Police Rugby club play Gosar Rugby Club and finally Kings College Old Boys will play Lagos Rugby Club in the last match of the day.

NRFF’s General Manager added that the Northern league which is the oldest in the country will kick off during the rainy season due to the tough grounds and the South South/ South East League will kick off next month.

Lagos Rugby Union League 2019 (Week 1 Fixtures)

Cowries Rugby Club vs Eco II Rugby Club

Police Rugby Club vs Gosar Rugby Club

Kings College Old Boys vs Lagos Rugby Club