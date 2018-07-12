The Secretary of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, Abulude Dayo, has described as mandatory, Nigeria’s participation in the forthcoming World Para-Powerlifting African Championships.

Dayo told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos that the championships, to hold from August 6 to August 13 in Algiers, would serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

He said that training for the event was ongoing, noting that NPPF National Coach, Are Feyisetan, had been supervising it at the Power Gym, National Stadium, Lagos.

He said: “We have very important championship that requires our national athletes’ participation; it is an event that will boost our qualification chances for the 2020 Paralympics.

“Necessary preparations are on; lifters are observing training in our standard gym, and coach Feyisetan is putting them in good shape for a glorious outing.”

Also in an interview with NAN, Feyisetan expressed satisfaction with the athletes’ commitment and responsiveness to programmes.

He said that the training was slated for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He noted that the country’s powerlifters had set standards with laurel records at global games and African championships.

The national coach urged sustenance of the standards.

According to him, the athletes are warming up for the seven-day event organised by the International Paralympics Committee.

He said: “My lifters have been so wonderful in training; they have remained my source of inspiration. They come early from outskirts of Lagos in spite of physical challenges.

“God has been there helping us to excel; we are doing our best because we know people believe that we will always deliver.

“The secret of our successes is the team spirit; it has kept us going; this is another opportunity to add to our feats.”

He urged individuals and corporate organisations to support the lifters to identify with and encouragement them.

Feyisetan said: “We need encouragement from individuals and companies; this is another opportunity to extend care and love; make us happy.”