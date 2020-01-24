<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Olabanji Oladapo, has downplayed the early setbacks with a number of missed tickets already following the latest failure of Nigeria’s table tennis team at the ITTF world team table tennis championship in Portugal yesterday where the table tennis team lost to Poland 3-2 in a competition which serves as qualifiers for the table tennis team event at the Olympic games.

Oladapo speaking in a chat with newsmen stated emphatically that he is sure things will still work out for Team Nigeria’s qualifying championships contingents.





He added that he believes others with a chance of qualifying will still come good to qualify for the Olympics.

“Things will still work out so I’m not dejected. The table tennis it’s the team that lost, the individual is still there and the mixed doubles.

“The qualification is coming up in Tunisia. So there are still hopes I am not despondent at all. And things always start like this at times for Nigeria but that’s when we pull through.

“Those that have opportunities there, I am sure they will put on more effort in order to qualify in other areas.