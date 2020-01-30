<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel, has stated that the 9 newly inaugurated commissions of the NOC will help the development of sports in Nigeria after the commissions were unveiled and duly inaugurated yesterday with Chairman and vice chairman for each of the commission.

Gumel speaking with newsmen said the establishment of the commission means the executives of the NOC have a large think tank of professionals who will bring their expertise to bear in each of the commission for the growth of sports and athletes development in Nigeria.





“There are a lot that we can achieve from them, they’re expert in their own field of sporting activities and that is why they were selected. We have committees in marketing, technical, environment, education and so on.

“And these commissions are expected to go and sit down to work hard to see which area are they going to tackle. Which area they can be able to advise the executives so that we can be able to move sport development forward here.”