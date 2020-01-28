<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In a landmark event in the annals of the Olympic Movement history in Nigeria, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has concluded plans to formally inaugurate it’s various Commissions on Wednesday in Lagos.

The composition of the commissions in line with the provisions of the International Olympic Charter and NOC Statutes. Also, these subsidiary governing bodies are not only advisory, but equally essential in the promotion of Olympic values.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel stated that the formal inauguration is in line with the vision of the current board.





Gumel stated further, that the NOC administration has adopted a broad-based approach in the appointment of these Commissions, in line with the vision of expanding the scope of our operations to cover vital departments of Olympism.

Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, former Director General, National Sports Commission chairs the Ethics and Good Governance Commission.

The Marketing and Sponsorship Commission is headed by Barrister Wahid Enitan Oshodi while Hon Mohammed Bello Suleiman is the Chairman of Sport and Environment Commission.

Also, the Liaison Commission have Engr. Habu Gumel as Chairman, Chief Solomon Ogba as the Vice, Mrs. Margaret Binga, Phemmy Adetula and Engr Sani Ndanusa as members and Mr. Olabanji Oladapo as the Secretary amongst other commissions.

The inauguration continues on Thursday.