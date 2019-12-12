<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) has appointed His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Elegushi, as the Chairman of the body’s patrons’ forum.

The appointed was made at the board’s meeting in Abuja yesterday.

The objective of this Forum, according to the Public Relation Officer of the NOC, Phemmy Adetula, is to further highlight our roles, expectations as Patrons of the Olympic and Commonwealth movement amongst other vital issues that is affecting our sport.

The delighted Royal majesty thanked everybody present in his acceptance speech and pledged his total commitment to the course of the Olympic movement.

Some of the Patrons in attendance were His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, Rt. Hon Marc Wabara, Mrs kofo Nwokedi and Maj. Gen. Adamu Dyeri.

The NOC has also set up a four-man investigative panel to mediate in the crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The panel has Barrister Francis Orbih, President of Badminton Federation as chairman with Binga Margaret, President, Taekwando federation, Dr Mrs Esther Oluwatoyin Aluko and Emmanuel Nweri as secretary.