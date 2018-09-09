Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna won his first African senior men’s singles title after he defeated Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh in the final of the 2018 ITTF-African Championships in Mauritius on Sunday.

Aruna defeated Saleh 4-1 (11-7, 6-11,13-11, 11-9, 11-1) in Port Luis to join the likes of Segun Toriola, Atanda Musa who have also won the African men’s singles title.

It was his second gold medal for Aruna at the championship. He had earlier helped Nigeria’s men’s team win gold.

The Nigerian Open champion, Aruna had defeated his compatriot, Olajide Omotayo 4-0 in the semi-final.

The 28 year old won 4-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3).

In the women’s singles event, Offiong Edem lost 4-2 (11-6,7-11, 9-11,11-5, 11-3, 11-6) to Dina Meshref in the semi-final.

The Nigerian succumbed to a painful defeat after leading the Meshref 2-1 after three games.