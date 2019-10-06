Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round to become the middleweight world champion.

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round to become the middleweight world champion.

Whittaker was fighting for the first time in 18 months having battled a string of injuries since his win over Yoel Romero in their rematch.

Adesanya had shot to prominence in recent months with a string of victories, culminating in a win over Kelvin Gastelum.

That crowned him the interim champion in Whittaker’s absence and last night he converted it to the full title.

He take his record to 17-0 and is now firmly established as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories